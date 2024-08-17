Economy
Star Business Report
Sat Aug 17, 2024 10:04 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 17, 2024 10:11 PM

Most Viewed

Economy

Cash withdrawals from banks capped at Tk 3 lakh

Star Business Report
Sat Aug 17, 2024 10:04 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 17, 2024 10:11 PM
Bangladesh Bank's rate hike
File photo

The Bangladesh Bank today ordered commercial banks to disallow cash withdrawals of more than Tk 3 lakh per account, up from the previous limit of Tk 2 lakh.

A senior central bank official said security concerns have been gradually easing, which is why the withdrawal limit was relaxed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It also instructed banks to monitor transactions through cheques and block any suspicious transfer of funds.

"Due to security problems in transporting cash to bank branches, please do not allow withdrawals more than Tk 3 lakh in cash during the upcoming week," the Bangladesh Bank informed banks through an SMS.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আমাদের সামনে বাংলাদেশকে পুনর্নির্মাণের চ্যালেঞ্জ: ওয়াহিদউদ্দিন মাহমুদ

অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকারে পরিকল্পনা উপদেষ্টা ড. ওয়াহিদউদ্দিন মাহমুদ বলেছেন, এবারের ছাত্র আন্দোলন অতীতের সবকিছুকে ছাড়িয়ে গেছে এবং সে জন্যই আমাদের বাংলাদেশকে পুনর্নির্মাণের বড় চ্যালেঞ্জ আমাদের সামনে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পাগলা মসজিদের দানবাক্সে মিললো ৭ কোটি ২২ লাখ টাকা

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification