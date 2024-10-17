Business
Star Business Report
Thu Oct 17, 2024 05:39 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 05:48 PM

Business

BB governor to visit US for World Bank-IMF meetings

The meetings will take place in between October 21 and October 26 
Star Business Report
foreign exchange market
Ahsan H Mansur

Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur is set to visit the United States to attend the 2024 annual meetings of the World Bank (WB) Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to central bank officials. 

The meetings are scheduled to take place in a period between October 21 and October 26.

Mansur, along with Deputy Governor Md Habibur Rahman, will depart Dhaka on October 19.

Industry insiders revealed that Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, finance secretary and the Economic Relations Division secretary will also attend the meetings with the global lenders.

After the meetings, Mansur will remain in the US for personal reasons from October 27 to October 31 and may return to Dhaka on November 3.

The deputy governors will assume responsibilities in his absence.

