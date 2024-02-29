Business
Thu Feb 29, 2024 06:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 10:00 PM

Most Viewed

Business

BB cuts lending rate margin by 25 basis points

Banks can now impose a 3.5% margin with SMART for lending
Thu Feb 29, 2024 06:44 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 10:00 PM
Bangladesh Bank cuts lending rate margin
File photo

Bangladesh Bank has cut the lending rate margin by 25 basis points to stabilise loan interest rates as the benchmark interest rate known as SMART has been increasing consistently since introduction.

From now, banks can impose a 3.5 percent margin with SMART (Six months Moving Average Rate of Treasury bill) in case of lending, down from 3.75 percent, according to a central bank notice issued today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The lending rate margin will be 2.5 percent instead of 2.75 percent in case of loans for pre-shipment export and agriculture, it read.

The central bank is trying to stabilise the growing lending rate by lowering the margin as interest rate on loans rapidly hiked in the recent months due to growing reference rate called SMART.

SMART stood at 9.61 percent in February, which will be applicable in March, Bangladesh Bank's website showed.

The SMART was at 8.68 percent in January.

Related topic:
Lending rate marginlending rate on bank loansBangladesh Bank lending rate
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh Bank lending rate

Will BB’s lending rate-setting formula yield expected results?

New monetary policy will be less effective against inflation

New monetary policy will be less effective against inflation

|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

এখন পর্যন্ত ৪৬ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

সকাল ১১টা পর্যন্ত ৩৩ মরদেহ হস্তান্তর

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রিসভা সম্প্রসারণ: ডাক পেলেন নজরুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী, অন্য যারা আলোচনায়

১৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification