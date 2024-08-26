BATB’s profit rises 3.7% in Q2

British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BATB) posted a profit of Tk 511.92 crore in the second quarter of this year.

This is a 3.71 percent rise from the Tk 493.56 crore it secured in profits in the same period last year.

The tobacco product seller's earnings per share (EPS) for the April-June period of this year stood at Tk 9.48, according to its disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website yesterday.

It was Tk 9.14 in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

However, if the first half of this year is taken into account, the BATB's profit has dropped 2.5 percent year-on-year.

In other words, it secured a profit of Tk 925.56 crore in the first six months of this year whereas it was Tk 949.86 crore in the same period of the preceding year.

Subsequently, the EPS for the January-June period of this year stood slightly lower at Tk 17.14 from Tk 17.59 in the same six months of 2023.

The BATBC attributed the decrease in EPS to a drop in leaf exports.

Net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 20.87 in the negative for the first half of 2024, a significant drop from Tk 1.23 in the negative reported in the same period last year.

"Higher excise and tax payments caused the decline in the NOCFPS," said the tobacco product manufacturer.

As of June 30, 2024, the net asset value per share stood at Tk 106.47, up from Tk 99.33 at the end of December 2023.

Shares of the BATBC edged down 0.02 percent to Tk 409.7 at the DSE yesterday.