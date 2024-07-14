BASIS America Desk launched

It will showcase latest technological advancements and exchange knowledge

The Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) today launched BASIS America Desk to facilitate and strengthen business collaborations between Bangladeshi ICT and software companies and their American counterparts.

The desk will serve as a dedicated platform to showcase the latest technological advancements to American companies and investors, facilitate information exchange through seminars and business to business meetings and organise training programmes and workshops.

According to BASIS, this initiative will be playing a leading role in enhancing the skills and knowledge exchange for BASIS members.

The United States is the largest export destination for Bangladeshi software and information technology products and services, accounting for about 27 percent of total export earnings.

Earlier in 2020, BASIS launched such a platform dedicated to help local ICT entrepreneurs expand their business in Japan.

At the launching ceremony of BASIS America Desk held at Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka, Salman F Rahman, the private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, was present as the chief guest while Peter D Haas, US ambassador to Bangladesh, was present as guest of honour.

Salman F Rahman said the BASIS America Desk will establish strategic and friendly relationships between Bangladeshi and American technology companies.

"It will encourage joint research and development projects in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, IoT, and cybersecurity."

He said BASIS must take on the role of mentoring and nurturing its member companies to ensure they conduct their businesses effectively.

"We need to compete with other countries in the global market. The government is providing incentives to increase exports in this regard. Service exports are highly competitive, so maintaining quality is essential to staying ahead."

"The primary objective of the BASIS America Desk is to create new opportunities in the US market for Bangladesh's IT sector and to expand skill development programs through technology and knowledge exchange," said Syed Mohammad Kamal, vice president of BASIS.

"Additionally, we aim to establish Bangladesh as a global ICT hub by building a smart economy."

The US ambassador said BASIS America Desk represents a significant milestone in the growing collaboration between the ICT sectors of Bangladesh and the United States.

He said transitioning from a closed market to an open market is more beneficial.

"Bangladesh can leverage AI to enhance the efficiency of its garment and software exports. However, this requires investment in human resource development and increased investment."

"Moreover, providing better services at a lower cost than neighbouring countries is essential. Utilising AI solutions can help businesses expand. I hope the BASIS America Desk will further enrich the export market to the USA. I am confident that this initiative will play a vital role in strengthening bilateral trade, business expansion, and cooperation between the IT and software companies of both countries."

BASIS President Russell T Ahmed discussed the strategic vision of the BASIS America Desk and the future prospects of the association.

"There is no alternative to increasing foreign exchange earnings to strengthen our country's economy. I firmly believe that the IT sector will play a crucial role in achieving this goal in the future. Through the BASIS America Desk, we aim to generate $5 billion in export revenue from the IT sector within the next 5-6 years by increasing the export of Bangladesh's IT services to the United States," the BASIS president said.

To reach this goal, the BASIS America Desk will create opportunities for Bangladeshi companies to enter the US market, he said.

"The BASIS America Desk is not just a platform; we are very optimistic that it will open doors of immense potential for BASIS members and Bangladeshi IT companies. Special emphasis now needs to be placed on human resource development. I firmly believe that this initiative by the BASIS America Desk will help establish Bangladesh as a strong IT hub."

In a video message as a special guest, State Minister for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said: "The launch of the BASIS America Desk is a significant milestone in strengthening Bangladesh's IT sector and positioning Bangladesh as a hub of information technology in the global market."