Banks asked to freeze accounts of Exim Bank chairman, wife 

The anti-money laundering agency instructed the lenders to keep the accounts frozen for the next 30 days
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today asked banks to freeze the accounts of Exim Bank Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder and his wife Nasrin Islam.

In a letter, the anti-money laundering agency instructed the lenders to keep the accounts frozen for the next 30 days. 

Mazumder is also the chairman of Nassa Group and the Bangladesh Association of Banks.

Related topic:
Exim BankBangladesh BankAccount freeze
