Banks asked to freeze accounts of ex-law minister Anisul, his family

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze accounts belonging to Anisul Huq, former minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and five of his family members.

The order was issued based on reports of suspicious transactions in their names, said an official, wishing anonymity.

In a letter, the BFIU instructed banks to block all types of withdrawals through all accounts maintained by Huq and his family members.

Huq was arrested yesterday, more than a week after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted and fled the country on August 5.

Banks were also ordered to freeze the accounts of Mirza Azam, organizing secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, his family members and former member of parliament Jannat Ara Henry.