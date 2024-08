The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze accounts belonging to Amir Hossain Amu, a former Awami League lawmaker and industries minister, and his daughter Sumaiya Hossain.

The order was issued based on reports of suspicious transactions in their names, according to a letter by the BFIU.

The BFIU instructed banks to block all transactions through the accounts they maintain.