Business
Star Business Report
Mon Apr 8, 2024 06:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 8, 2024 06:15 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Bank Alfalah's profit triples

The multinational bank made Tk 43 crore in 2023, up from the previous year's Tk 13 crore
Star Business Report
Mon Apr 8, 2024 06:10 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 8, 2024 06:15 PM

Bank Alfalah Bangladesh's profits soared more than three times in 2023 mainly thanks to higher net interest income and income from investment in treasury bonds and bills.

The multinational bank owned by the Abu Dhabi Group logged profits of Tk 43 crore in 2023, posting a 214 percent rise year-on-year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The bank's net interest income rose 34 percent year-on-year to Tk 67 crore last year. Investment income of the bank rose 25 percent to Tk 45 crore, according to the financial reports of the bank that started its operation in Bangladesh in 2005.

The bank, which has seven branches in the country, disbursed Tk 1,616 crore in loans.

Around 79 percent of the loans went to the Dhaka division and the rest to the Chattogram division. Of the amount, 1.75 percent or Tk 28 crore are bad loans.

Related topic:
Bank Alfalah Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

যৌথ অভিযানে কেএনএফের ২ সক্রিয় সদস্য আটক: আইএসপিআর

তাদের কাছ থেকে ৭টি দেশীয় বন্দুক, ২০ রাউন্ড গুলি, ল্যাপটপ, ইউনিফর্ম ও বুট জব্দ করা হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ছাত্র রাজনীতি ও অন্যান্য

বুয়েটের ছাত্রলীগ নেতা রাব্বির হলের সিট বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্ত হাইকোর্টে স্থগিত

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification