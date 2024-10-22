Bank accounts of Sikder family members frozen

Transactions in bank accounts of 14 members of the family will remain blocked for 30 days

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) yesterday asked banks to freeze accounts of 14 members of the Sikder family, including Monowara Sikder and her children.

The anti-money laundering agency directed banks to block transactions in the accounts of the persons, including Parveen Haque Sikder, Rick Haque Sikder and Ron Haque Sikder, for 30 days.

The latest move by the BFIU is part of a number of directives it had given to the banks seeking either bank details or freeze accounts of a several dozens of individuals, including former ministers, lawmakers and businesses connected with the Awami League government ousted in a mass uprising early August this year.

The Sikder family took control of the National Bank in 2009 and lost its grip in May this year amid allegations of financial irregularities, including approving loans by breaching rules and regulations.