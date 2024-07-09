Bangladesh’s GDP growth rises to 6.12% in Q3

The growth rate hovered around 2.3% in the same period of FY23

Bangladesh's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rose to 6.12 percent in the third quarter of 2023-24 fiscal year, up from last year same quarter's 2.3 percent, according to the provisional data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

In the immediate past quarter of October-December period of 2023-24 fiscal year, the GDP growth was 3.78 percent.

Growth in the industrial sector, which accounts for around 33 percent of the GDP, jumped to about 7.03 percent in the January-March quarter of FY24 while it was 4.98 percent during the same period a year prior.

Similarly, growth in the agriculture sector increased to 5.46 percent from 1.88 percent in a gap of a year.

Besides, growth in the services sector, which makes up 53 percent of the GDP, also increased to 4.97 percent in the same quarter of FY24 from the previous year's 1.47 percent.