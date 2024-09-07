Bangladeshi vessel on its way to Colombo after emergency repairs

A Colombo-bound Bangladeshi-flagged vessel resumed its journey to the transshipment port yesterday, a day after it returned to Bangladesh territory after facing a problem in its main engine.

The container feeder vessel, HR Farha, operated by HR Lines Limited, a subsidiary of Karnaphuli Group, was carrying 1197 TEUs of containers.

The ship left Chattogram port on September 3 bound for Colombo but faced trouble in its main engine at sea. The vessel, which operates on the Chattogram-Colombo route, was scheduled to reach Colombo on September 8.

In a message sent to its customers yesterday, the vessel's operating firm informed that while en route to Colombo, HR FARHA faced a sudden problem with its main engine which needed emergency repair work. So, the vessel would be returning to Chattogram.

Anis Ud Dowla, senior executive director of Karnaphuli Group, told The Daily Star this evening that as the vessel's speedometer was found fluctuating during its journey, the captain decided to return the vessel to Bangladesh territory for inspection.

Later, it was discovered that a fishing net got stuck at the bottom of the vessel, said the official.

"As the net was cleared with the help of divers, the vessel headed again towards Colombo today [Friday)," he added.

Anis said they expect the vessel to reach Colombo by September 10 as the incident delayed the ship's journey for around a day.

He hoped most of the export cargo on this ship may be able to connect the respective mother vessels at the transshipment port timely.