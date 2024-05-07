Bangladesh uses Oracle’s full cloud services at data centres 

The Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited (BDCCL), a government-owned data storage and disaster recovery services provider, has equipped its data centres with the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Dedicated Region.

With the OCI Dedicated Region, more than 30 government agencies in Bangladesh can now develop and innovate using the full range of Oracle's cloud services, while adhering to governance, regulatory compliance and data privacy requirements.

Furthermore, the OCI Dedicated Region provides Bangladesh Data Center with "significant agility and cost benefits". It enables users to quickly and efficiently launch new applications and services online, offering the same services, continuous updates, low prices, and comprehensive SLAs as OCI public cloud regions.

Critical systems such as national security, e-governance, e-filing and health and social services are operated within Bangladesh with high levels of security, Oracle said today.

Bangladesh's 'sovereign' government cloud allows it to maintain local control over its cloud infrastructure and data, assisting government entities in meeting digital sovereignty requirements.

