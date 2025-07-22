Bangladesh TowerCo Association formed to catalyse telecom sector growth

Bangladesh's four licensed telecommunications tower companies have recently officially launched the Bangladesh TowerCo Association to engage with regulators, promote industry standards, and catalyse growth in the country's telecom sector.

The announcement came during the TowerCo Build Forward Forum 2025, where sector leaders, regulators, and industry stakeholders convened to address policy reform, infrastructure resilience, and ecosystem collaboration, according to a statement.

Currently, over 90 percent of the country's mobile network coverage is enabled by the TowerCos.

Sunil Issac, managing director of Edotco Bangladesh, said investors today are looking at market certainty, policy predictability, and ecosystem alignment.

"With the right enablers in place, the TowerCo sector can attract strategic capital, accelerate national coverage, and reduce the overall cost of digital access," he said.

Md Serajus Saleheen, CEO of Frontier Towers, said, "The Association will serve as a common voice and technical resource for the industry — supporting public-private dialogue and strengthening the foundation for a future-ready digital Bangladesh."

The Bangladesh TowerCo Association is expected to work closely with the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and ICT, providing input on infrastructure policies, operational standards, and best practices for shared passive infrastructure.

BTRC Chairman Major General (retd) Md Emdad Ul Bari endorsed the initiative, stating, "The telecom industry cannot work in silos. A unified association will help ensure better policy execution and industry alignment."

He highlighted BTRC's ongoing efforts to bring more transparency and predictability through the upcoming Telecommunications Network and Licensing Reform Policy 2025.

Md Noor-A-Alam Siddiqi, CTO of Summit Towers Ltd, also spoke.