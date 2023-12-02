Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Awards today

Six companies and three young individuals will be honoured with the Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Awards 2023 for their outstanding contribution to sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The Daily Star is going to host the award for the third time in association with CSR Window at Le Méridien Dhaka this evening.

The six companies will be recognised in six categories: education, community engagement, environment, healthcare, financial inclusion, and disaster response.

Besides, three young individuals will be honoured.

Syed Manzur Elahi, chairman of Syed Manzur Elahi Enterprise, is expected to give away the awards while Shehzad Munim, managing director of BATB, will make the keynote speech. The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam will also speak on the occasion.

A panel discussion on "ESG Reporting and Its Impact on Business Sustainability" will be held where Melita Mehjabeen, a professor of the Institute of Business Administration under the University of Dhaka, Shamima Akhter, director for corporate affairs (partnerships and communications) at Unilever Bangladesh, and Farhana Islam Teresa, head of social impact at Grameenphone, will speak.