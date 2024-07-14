Bangladesh Startup Summit starts Jul 27

55 global venture capitalists and other investors will join the event

The two-day Bangladesh Startup Summit 2024 designed to connect innovators with investors and give startups a platform to shine is scheduled to begin at InterContinental Dhaka on July 27.

Startup Bangladesh Limited will organise the event where the attendees can look forward to engaging with 55 global venture capitalists and other investors and listening to insights from 100 national and international speakers in 30 interactive sessions.

They will also be able to do networking with 300 startups, the organiser said while sharing information of the event at a press conference at ICT Tower in Dhaka.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT, said startup and entrepreneurial culture can play a big role in the economy and internal development of a country.

He said more than 2,500 successful startups have been created in Bangladesh, which have achieved several billion-dollar valuations and have created about 1.5 million jobs, significantly contributing to the country's economy.