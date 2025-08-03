Bangladesh to get $150m ADB loan to boost education, training

Around 10,000 new and existing TVET instructors will enhance their capacities through the initiative

The government today signed a $150 million loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to strengthen the country's technical and vocational education and training (TVET) system, with the aim of enhancing access to decent employment and helping Bangladesh compete better in the global market.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary to the Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Hoe Yun Jeong, ADB country director for Bangladesh, inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides in Dhaka, according to a press release.

The results-based financing, under the "TVET Teachers for the Future" programme, will support Bangladesh's Integrated TVET Development Action Plan by expanding access to modern teacher training—particularly in underserved areas beyond Dhaka—improving the pedagogical and technical skills of educators in emerging technologies, and strengthening systems for teacher development, management, and reporting.

At least 10,000 new and existing TVET instructors will enhance their capacities through the initiative by its completion, positively impacting more than 250,000 students.

The programme will also establish a nationwide system for continuous professional development to ensure sustained quality and relevance of TVET.

"Aligned with the country's economic diversification priorities, the programme targets five key technology clusters: mechanical, electronics and electrical, information and communication technology, civil, and food and agriculture," said Jeong.

"It supports Bangladesh's priority agenda of job creation, addresses non-income dimensions of poverty and social exclusion, and enhances access to decent employment and competitiveness in the global market."

Established in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members—50 of them from the region—and supports inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development across Asia and the Pacific.