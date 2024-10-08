Bangladesh economy to grow 7.1% in FY26: HSBC

Bangladesh's economy is expected to clock a 7.1 percent growth in fiscal year 2025-26, driven by exports and remittances, according to an HSBC Global Research report.

Both exports and remittances are showing positive signs despite the ongoing challenges in the global economy, the HSBC said in a statement following a webinar on economic outlook organised by the British multinational bank's Dhaka office recently.

At the event, Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist and co-head of HSBC Global Research Asia, said even though Bangladesh's GDP growth rate for fiscal year 2024-25 was revised to 4.5 percent, it would jump to 7.1 percent in the following year.

The garment sector, which accounts for 83 percent of the country's exports, is expected to grow through an increase in demand from international markets, he said.

"At the same time, imports, which had been strained by rising global energy prices, are now stabilising reflecting a recovery in domestic demand and easing cost pressures," he said.

The official said remittances were anticipated to grow, driven by improved employment conditions in key overseas markets.

"This rise in remittances will not only support household consumption but play a significant role in sustaining the broader economic recovery," he said.

However, challenges remain, particularly with inflation, said Neumann, adding, "This will continue to affect both household spending and business costs."

Structural reforms in the banking sector and efforts to control inflation will be essential for unlocking Bangladesh's full economic potential and ensuring long-term, sustainable growth, according to the HSBC.

"Bangladesh is already well on its way to recovery. Macroeconomic adjustments undertaken in recent months, and robust economic fundamentals, should pave the way for growth to rebound over the coming year," said Neumann.

"A rapid implementation of reforms would help to speed up the process further," he added.

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC Bangladesh, and Gerard Haughey, country head of wholesale banking for HSBC Bangladesh, also attended the webinar along with almost 300 clients and stakeholders.