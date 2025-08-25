Business
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 25, 2025 06:44 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:57 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Bangladesh, China forge partnership to boost semiconductor industry

Mon Aug 25, 2025 06:44 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:57 PM
The partnership aims to promote technology exchange, research collaboration, and workforce development
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 25, 2025 06:44 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:57 PM
bangladesh china partnership in semiconductor industry

Bangladesh and China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in the semiconductor sector.

The agreement, signed in Dhaka on Sunday between the Bangladesh Semiconductor Industry Association (BSIA) and the Hubei Semiconductor Industry Association (HSIA), aims to promote technology exchange, research collaboration, and workforce development.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It includes initiatives such as joint research and development projects, training programmes, certification courses, and investment opportunities to strengthen Bangladesh's semiconductor ecosystem.

Read more

Experts identify challenges for semiconductor industry

It also opens the door for joint events, trade delegations, and academic partnerships.

Highlighting Wuhan's strength in technology and talent, HSIA Vice President Professor Wei Liu said, "Wuhan is home to hundreds of semiconductor companies and over 60 universities with 1.3 million students."

"Bangladesh has a huge talent pool, which creates opportunities for cooperation in technology exchange, engineer training, and academic collaboration."

He added that HSIA, representing 500 semiconductor firms, plans to bring some of them to Bangladesh to explore joint ventures and technology transfer.

Semiconductor industry
Read more

Can Bangladesh become a key player in the global semiconductor industry?

BSIA President MA Jabbar expressed optimism about the collaboration, calling it "a milestone that opens doors for business growth, academic exchange, and technological advancement. This partnership will accelerate Bangladesh's progress in the global semiconductor value chain."

Industry experts, including academics from BUET and NSU, as well as top executives from local tech firms, attended the signing ceremony.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Semiconductor Industry Association (BSIA)Hubei Semiconductor Industry Association (HSIA)Semiconductor industry
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Bangladesh can ship $3 billion semiconductors in five years’

‘Bangladesh has potential to ship $3 billion semiconductors in five years’

2y ago
Semiconductor manufacturers earnings potential

Semiconductor makers have potential to earn $10 billion by 2041: Palak

1y ago

Semiconductors can be the new RMG

1y ago
Semiconductor industry

Can Bangladesh become a key player in the global semiconductor industry?

7m ago
Bangladesh economy

Can Bangladesh be a semiconductor hub?

1y ago
|মতামত

ডাকসু নির্বাচন: শিবিরের শঙ্কা, শিবির নিয়ে শঙ্কা

রাজনৈতিক বিশ্লেষকদের মতে, বাংলাদেশের 'দ্বিতীয় সংসদ' হিসেবে অভিহিত এই নির্বাচন সুষ্ঠু হওয়ার ওপরেই নির্ভর করছে জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের ভবিষ্যৎ।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গজারিয়ায় পুলিশ ক্যাম্পে ডাকাতের শতাধিক গুলি-ককটেল হামলা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে