Bangladesh, China forge partnership to boost semiconductor industry

Bangladesh and China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in the semiconductor sector.

The agreement, signed in Dhaka on Sunday between the Bangladesh Semiconductor Industry Association (BSIA) and the Hubei Semiconductor Industry Association (HSIA), aims to promote technology exchange, research collaboration, and workforce development.

It includes initiatives such as joint research and development projects, training programmes, certification courses, and investment opportunities to strengthen Bangladesh's semiconductor ecosystem.

It also opens the door for joint events, trade delegations, and academic partnerships.

Highlighting Wuhan's strength in technology and talent, HSIA Vice President Professor Wei Liu said, "Wuhan is home to hundreds of semiconductor companies and over 60 universities with 1.3 million students."

"Bangladesh has a huge talent pool, which creates opportunities for cooperation in technology exchange, engineer training, and academic collaboration."

He added that HSIA, representing 500 semiconductor firms, plans to bring some of them to Bangladesh to explore joint ventures and technology transfer.

BSIA President MA Jabbar expressed optimism about the collaboration, calling it "a milestone that opens doors for business growth, academic exchange, and technological advancement. This partnership will accelerate Bangladesh's progress in the global semiconductor value chain."

Industry experts, including academics from BUET and NSU, as well as top executives from local tech firms, attended the signing ceremony.