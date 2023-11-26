Business
Star Business Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 05:28 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 05:32 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Bangladesh Bank hikes repo rate by 50 basis points

The new rate 7.75% will be effective from tomorrow
Star Business Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 05:28 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 05:32 PM
Technical glitch in BB server disrupts banking transactions
File photo

The central bank today raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to beef up its fight against the persisting higher inflation.

After the increase, the new rate will be 7.75 percent and it will become effective from tomorrow.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The monetary policy committee of the Bangladesh Bank decided to raise the policy rate at a meeting at the central bank headquarters in the capital. 

The repo rate is the rate at which the BB lends money to commercial banks or financial institutions.

Amid criticisms over the delay in squeezing the money supply, the central bank has started to make borrowing costlier by increasing the policy rate.

Today's increase is the eighth hike in the past 18 months as consumer prices have remained at an elevated level.

Average inflation rose 9.93 percent in October, way above the central bank's target of 6 percent for the current fiscal year.

Related topic:
Repo rateBangladesh BankRepurchase Agreement rate
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Technical glitch in BB server disrupts banking transactions

Policy rate hiked to 7.25%

Taka fell 13.3% vs dollar in 2022: Bangladesh Bank

BB income from foreign currency reserve jumps

Climate fund

Can a defaulter prevail over the government?

Why Bangladesh Bank's inflation control policy is falling short

AL logo
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগের মনোনয়ন পাননি ৬৯ এমপি

আগামী দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতার জন্য ২৯৮ আসনে দলীয় প্রার্থীদের নাম ঘোষণা করেছে আওয়ামী লীগ। 

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

২৯৮ আসনে আ. লীগের মনোনয়ন পেলেন যারা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে