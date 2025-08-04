Business
Bangladesh Bank directs banks to join ‘Youth Festival 2025’ rally tomorrow

Bangladesh Bank has directed the managing directors of all banks to ensure the successful celebration of "Youth Festival 2025" tomorrow.

Bank officials have been asked to participate in a rally on the occasion, according to a letter issued yesterday.

The letter said that on the occasion of celebrating "Youth Festival 2025", various programmes have been undertaken by government institutions at the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

As part of the programme, a rally will be held at 1:00pm on August 5 at the Novo Theatre on Bijoy Sarani, with the participation of officials from the Financial Institutions Division and other government offices and agencies.

"Your presence is earnestly desired to make the rally successful. In this context, you are requested to participate in the rally under the banner of 'Youth Festival 2025' on behalf of your respective bank," the letter added.

It has been learned that after receiving the letter, all banks have started preparing banners.

In addition, some officials from the head offices and branches in Dhaka have been asked to be present.

