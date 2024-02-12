Business
Md Mehedi Hasan
Mon Feb 12, 2024 05:23 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 05:26 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Bad loan ratio rises to 9% in 2023 

Md Mehedi Hasan
Mon Feb 12, 2024 05:23 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 05:26 PM
Banks default loans: Political support needed to heal banking ills

The default loan ratio in the banking sector of Bangladesh rose to 9 percent in 2023 from 8.16 percent a year ago owing to a slow recovery amid persisting economic stress.

As of December last year, non-performing loans (NPLs) at banks stood at Tk 145,633 crore, accounting for 9 percent of their total outstanding credits, as per the latest data from the Bangladesh Bank.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The NPLs totalled Tk 1,20,656 crore, or 8.16 percent of the loans, at the end of 2022.

In volume, bad loans rose by Tk 24,977 crore, or 20.70 percent, last year compared to 2022.

However, NPLs decreased by Tk 9,765 crore in the October to December quarter of the year from a quarter ago when it amounted to Tk 155,398 crore.

NPLs have become a major concern for the economy and the central bank last week unveiled a roadmap to bring it down to a reasonable level and restore good governance in the banking sector.

The BB wants to reduce NPLs to less than 8 percent by June 30, 2026.

Related topic:
NPLbanking and financial sectors
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

non-performing loans

How DBH managed to keep its NPLs so low

Corruption

Anti-corruption day: Cases filed, but no progress in probes

Interest cap

Interest cap, NPLs did more damage than Covid, war

Prompt Corrective Action Framework: a bold move

Central bank relaxing loan repayment for borrowers

Don’t fall for quick fixes in bank sector

|বাংলাদেশ

যেকোনো পরিস্থিতি সামাল দেওয়ার মতো সক্ষমতা আছে বাংলাদেশের: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

কালিয়াকৈরের সফিপুর আনসার-ভিডিপির একাডেমিতে সমাবেশে তিনি এসব কথা বলেন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ব্যাংক

২০২৩ সালে খেলাপি ঋণের অনুপাত বেড়ে ৯ শতাংশ

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification