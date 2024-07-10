Asif Khan, new president of CFA Society Bangladesh

Md Iqbal Hossain was elected as vice president

CFA Society Bangladesh has elected its new officer bearers for the next two years.

Asif Khan, chairman of EDGE AMC Limited, took over the role of the president of CFA Society Bangladesh yesterday.

Khan has been involved with the Society since its inception and most recently served as its treasurer.

Md Iqbal Hossain, CFO and hhead of treasury of Sonali Bank PLC, was elected as the vice-president.

Kazi Monirul Islam, CEO at Shanta Asset Management, became the secretary, and Kazi Raquib-Ul Huq, head of capital market and wealth management of BRAC Bank PLC, took the role of treasurer.

Other directors include Md. Moniruzzaman, CEO at Prime Bank Securities Limited; Mahtab Osmani, executive director for corporate banking at Standard Chartered Bank, and SM Galibur Rahman, head of research & strategic planning at Shanta Securities Ltd.

CFA Society Bangladesh is the local chapter of the global CFA Institute.

The society has 131 regular and 84 associate members working in the leading financial institutions of Bangladesh.

The CFA qualification is considered a gold standard for investment professionals across the globe.