Animal health companies' expo in Dhaka from Nov 30

The three-day event will take place at ICCB

The Animal Health Companies Association of Bangladesh (AHCAB) will hold a three-day international exhibition in Dhaka titled "The fifth AHCAB International Expo 2023" on technological advancements and aqua farm management.

Over 200 companies from over 11 countries, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, India, Poland, South Korea, Romania and Thailand, will take part in the show.

Mohammad Aftab Alam, secretary general of the AHCAB and the expo organiser, made the announcement at a press conference at the National Press Club yesterday.

The event will start on November 30 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.

The exhibition has garnered support from the commerce and fisheries ministries, the AHCAB said in a statement.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is scheduled to attend the opening session as the chief guest.