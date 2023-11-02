'Amartya Sen puts emphasis on democracy along with economic dev'

Fellow economists say at a public lecture organised by the BIDS

Economist Amartya Sen, a Nobel laureate, places profound emphasis on ensuring democracy, human rights and freedom of speech along with economic development, according to his fellow economists.

"Although Sen praised the quality of education and healthcare in some autocratic countries, he emphasises on human rights and freedom of speech," said Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud, a noted economist.

"Sen prefers a liberal democratic system to an authoritarian regime. Moreover, he thinks that liberal democracy is a substitute for development," he added.

Mahmud also informed that Sen's main target is to show how economics can be used for the welfare of human beings.

He made these comments today while speaking as a guest of honour at a public lecture, styled "Amartya Sen: The Lion Who Defied Winter -- A Personal Tribute on his 90th Birthday".

The event was organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) at its conference room.

Planning Minister MA Mannan and Chairman of the Centre for Policy Dialogue Professor Rehman Sobhan spoke as chief guest and special guest respectively.

SR Osmani, a professor of development economics at the University of Ulster, said Sen shows how economics and ethics can be combined.

"The world-renowned economist includes moral principles in the discipline significantly," he added.

Binayak Sen, director general of the BIDS, said there is an adequate opportunity to follow the combination of ethics and economics in Bangladesh.

"So, the government should maintain its social and economic responsibilities," he added.

Nazrul Islam, former chief economist of the United Nation's Department of Economic and Social Affairs, gave the public lecture.

"Sen drew peoples' attention to the fact that it is necessary to go beyond income and consider the capability of individuals," he said.

"His thinking was such that it is not only income that people need as they simply require enough to carry out certain activities necessary for their well-being," Islam added.

He also said that according to Sen, the goal of development is to enable people to have the freedom to realise their potential by carrying out activities that are necessary in this regard.

Sen provided a video speech at the event.