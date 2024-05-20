Al Arafah Islami Bank's first-quarter profit up 21 percent  

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC reported a profit of Tk 25.92 crore in the first quarter of 2024.

The profit was up 21 percent year-on-year from Tk 20.59 crore.

Therefore, earnings per share of the private commercial lender went up to Tk 0.23 from Tk 0.19 last year, according to its unaudited financial statements.

The bank's net operating cash flow per share also followed a positive growth, registering to Tk 8.61 from Tk 4.71.

Al Arafah's net asset value per share increased marginally to Tk 22.86 from Tk 22.63.

Al Arafah Islami Bank was established in 1995. The authorized capital of the bank is Tk 1,500 crore

The bank operates through its 211 branches across the country.