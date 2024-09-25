Akij Ceramics launches big tiles

Akij Ceramics has launched a range of tiles sized 100x100 centimetres considering the huge demand for such products in Bangladesh.

The tiles feature a high gloss finish that enhances the spaciousness of interiors, providing a seamless and luxurious look.

They are designed to elevate any space with a sophisticated and spacious appeal, as per a press release.

The size of these tiles also reduces the need for grout lines, making them ideal for contemporary spaces aiming for a clean and expansive aesthetic.

The range includes a variety of designs to cater to diverse tastes and styles, making it suitable for both residential and commercial use.

Local consumers seeking these grand-scale tiles previously had no choice but to rely on imported products, often at a higher cost and with limited design options.

Addressing this gap in the market, Akij Ceramics launched this new line of 100x100-centimetre tiles that not only matches, but exceeds international standards in design and durability.

As such, this high-quality, locally-produced alternative offers consumers a competitive option without the need to turn to foreign imports.

Bangladesh's tile industry has made remarkable advancements, with leading manufacturers at the forefront of this progress in recent years.

With the launch of these tiles, Akij Ceramics continues to set new standards by combining aesthetic beauty, functional performance and exceptional craftsmanship, the press release said.

The global demand for 100x100-centimetre or 1,000x1,000-millimetre tiles has seen a significant rise, driven by a preference for larger floor tiles that create a seamless, luxurious appearance in both residential and commercial spaces.

There are currently 31 ceramic tile manufacturing facilities in the country with a combined annual production capacity of 20.70 lakh square metres.

An estimated $633 million worth of tiles were sold in Bangladesh in fiscal year 2022-23.

At present, domestic production caters to 80 percent of the country's total demand for tiles.