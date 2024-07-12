AI’s ethical challenges require a multifaceted approach: Palak

There needs to be a multifaceted approach to address the ethical challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), said State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

AI should be used to close the gap on digital divides and empower society, rather than worsen existing inequalities, he said.

He also called for robust policy frameworks, regulatory measures and international cooperation to address these challenges.

The minister made these remarks at a "National Stakeholder Consultation on Assessing AI Readiness of Bangladesh", organised by the ICT Division in partnership with Unesco and Aspire to Innovate (a2i) at the ICT Tower in the capital recently.

The event highlighted the country's proactive approach in integrating AI to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals, according to a press release from the ICT Division.

The government is focusing on capacity building and regulatory frameworks and policies that ensure the ethical deployment of AI technologies, it read.

This is being achieved through collaborations with international organisations such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), it added.

Md Shamsul Arefin, secretary of the ICT division, said AI can positively contribute to society through the ethical use of its transformative powers.

Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan, secretary on coordination and reforms to the Cabinet Division, stressed the significance of identifying gaps, opportunities and challenges in AI adaptation to formulate effective and sustainable strategies.

The event also featured insights from international representatives.

Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of delegation of the European Union in Bangladesh, and Huhua Fan, OIC head of the Unesco Office in Dhaka, noted the importance of a comprehensive evaluation of AI readiness.

They opined that legal, social, cultural, scientific, economic and technical dimensions should be taken into consideration in this regard.

The event also saw discussions on integrating safe, trusted, and ethical AI considerations into strategies across various sectors, including education, transportation and agriculture.

The participants attended panel discussions and sessions that focused on the ethical implications and societal impact of AI technologies.