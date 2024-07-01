AI set to revolutionise agriculture in Bangladesh

Agriculture, the backbone of Bangladesh's economy, is on the brink of a technological revolution. With agriculture contributing approximately 13.6 percent to the national GDP and employing nearly half of the workforce, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) offer an unprecedented opportunity to enhance productivity and sustainability in the sector.

Bangladesh, like many developing countries, faces technological backwardness in agriculture. AI can act as a catalyst, fast-tracking the adoption of advanced technologies.

Empowering farmers with disease identification

Identifying plant diseases early and accurately has been a perennial challenge for Bangladeshi farmers. Traditional methods often require expert knowledge and significant time investment, resources that smallholder farmers frequently lack. AI technology is poised to change this dynamic.

Leveraging image recognition, AI systems can identify plant diseases with remarkable accuracy. Farmers can photograph an affected plant using a smartphone, and the AI will diagnose the disease and suggest remedies. This innovation saves time and prevents crop losses, ensuring better yields and income for farmers.

Accessible consultations for illiterate farmers

A significant number of Bangladeshi farmers are illiterate or have limited formal education. Traditional dissemination methods, like written manuals, are often ineffective for these farmers.

AI-powered systems can provide consultations over the phone, using natural language processing (NLP) to understand and respond to queries in local languages. This voice-based interaction makes it easier for farmers to receive expert advice, improving their farming practices and decision-making. This also solves the dependency on smartphones, a blocker to reaching out to many farmers in the country.

Adapting agricultural education

To effectively implement these technological advancements, agricultural universities in Bangladesh must adapt quickly. Updating curricula to include the latest technologies and AI applications is essential.

Equipping students with knowledge and skills in modern agricultural practices will ensure a future-ready workforce capable of driving the sector forward.

Role of start-ups in bringing new technology

Agritech start-ups in Bangladesh are emerging as key players in introducing new technologies. Though still few, some start-ups have gained recognition and secured funding.

Notable examples include iFarmer, Khamar-e, Integrated Precision Agriculture and Engineering Bangladesh (iPAGE), Krishi Shwapno, Bhalo Social Enterprises, and Fashol. These start-ups are at the forefront of integrating AI and other advanced technologies into agriculture, providing innovative solutions that enhance productivity and sustainability.

Global success stories

AI's transformative potential in agriculture is evidenced by success stories worldwide. In India, the AI-powered app Plantix helps farmers identify pests and diseases by analysing photos of crops, significantly reducing crop loss and improving yields.

In the United States, Blue River Technology, acquired by John Deere, uses machine learning to develop precision agriculture equipment that identifies and manages individual plants, reducing herbicide use and improving crop management. In Africa, AI-powered drones for precision farming have improved irrigation management, soil analysis, and crop monitoring, increasing productivity and sustainability.

The integration of AI into agriculture in Bangladesh promises a transformed landscape. By enabling disease identification, providing accessible consultations, supporting start-ups, updating educational curricula, and learning from global success stories, AI can significantly enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability.

As Bangladesh strides towards a technologically advanced future, AI will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its agricultural success.

The author is chief of staff of ShopUp.