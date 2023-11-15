ADP spending from govt’s fund increases ahead of elections

The government's spending from its own purse rose in the first four months of the current fiscal year while the use of the funds from the foreign aid portion of the budget fell.

The Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the planning ministry released the figures today.

Between July and October of 2023-24, about Tk 31,692 crore was spent under the Annual Development Programme, which was 11.54 percent of the allocation.

Of the sum, Tk 18,813 crore was spent from the government's coffer, up from Tk 18,190 crore in the same period of 2022-23.

On the other hand, expenditure from foreign funds during the period stood at Tk 11,864 crore, which was Tk 13,277 crore in the same period last fiscal.