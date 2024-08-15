Abdur Rahman made NBR chairman

The government yesterday appointed Abdur Rahman Khan, secretary to Financial Institutions Division (FID), as chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) by cancelling the contractual appointment of Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

Khan will also have to serve as secretary to Internal Resources Division (IRD) under the finance ministry, according to a notification of the public administration ministry.

Muneem joined the NBR in January 2020 for four years and his contract was extended for two years in January this year.

He has been replaced following demands from a section of revenue officials after a mass uprising toppled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5.

An interim government was sworn in on August 8 and it later decided to cancel all contractual appointments.

Muneem joined Bangladesh Civil Service in the administration cadre and served as secretary to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division before joining the NBR.

The protesting NBR officials were demanding that the government choose a person from customs or income tax cadres instead of the administration cadre as the chief of NBR.

Khan joined the civil service in the tax cadre in 1994 and later he was posted to the IRD and Finance Division before being promoted to the post of secretary in May this year.