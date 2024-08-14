Abdur Rahman Khan made new NBR chairman

The government today appointed Abdur Rahman Khan as the chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) by cancelling the contractual appointment of Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

Khan, now secretary of the Financial Institutions Division (FID), will also act as secretary of the Internal Resources Division (IRD) under the finance ministry, according to a notification by the public administration ministry.

Muneem joined the NBR in January 2020 for four years and his contract was extended for two years in January this year.

His replacement comes amid demand from a section of revenue officials for his removal after a mass uprising toppled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5.

The interim government was sworn in on August 8 and it later decided to cancel all the contractual appointments.

Muneem joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in administration cadre and served as the secretary of energy and mineral resources division before joining the NBR.

The protesting NBR officials were demanding that the government hire people from customs or income tax cadres instead of the ones from the administration cadre as the chief of NBR.

Khan joined the civil service in the tax cadre in 1994 and later he was posted to the IRD and finance division before he was promoted to the post of secretary in May this year.