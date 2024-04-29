aamra technologies’ entire bandwidth blocked

The IIG operator didn’t share Tk 22 crore revenue in time

The telecom regulator last week blocked full bandwidth of aamra technologies as the international internet gateway operator failed to pay dues of over Tk 22 crore.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has repeatedly sent letters to aamra, but the company did not clear the dues related to revenue sharing, according to the officials of the commission.

Earlier, 80 percent bandwidth of aamra technologies got blocked in January for the payment.

Earlier, the BTRC even proposed aamra to hand over a down payment of Tk 10 crore and clear the Tk 12 crore in instalments.

Still, aamra failed to pay it, according to the officials.

Aamra Technologies used to supply bandwidth to different clients, including mobile operators.

The operators discontinued taking bandwidth from aamra following a blocking in last year.

In July last year, the commission blocked half of the bandwidth of aamra for an outstanding revenue of over Tk 33 crore. Later, the directive was withdrawn.

The IIG companies operate as international gateways for internet traffic, managing the data flow between the country and the rest of the world, enabling internet service providers and telecom operators get access to the global internet.