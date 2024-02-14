64% of freelancers trained under govt project now employed

Outsourcing skills helping to bring in foreign currency, official says

About two-thirds of the freelancers trained under a government project are now outsourcing their skills to foreign clients, thereby contributing to Bangladesh's foreign reserves, according to an official of the Planning Commission.

With the aim of training up 6,400 freelancers by June this year, the Tk 47.5 crore project was initiated on a pilot basis across 16 districts in 2022.

Under the initiative, the government trained about 1,900 people as of December last year, with 64 percent having already secured jobs, said Abdul Baki, member (secretary) of Socio-Economic Infrastructure Division of the Planning Commission.

Baki yesterday made these comments during a press briefing at the Planning Commission following the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) under the new government.

While disclosing the findings of a midterm evaluation of the pilot project, he informed that an Ecnec meeting approved a new initiative for upskilling freelancers.

The new project will be launched in more than 48 districts at a cost of Tk 300 crore.

"Freelancers can now utilise the opportunity of this new project," he said.

Some 64 percent of the trained freelancers are now earning foreign currency while around 18 percent have moved to other occupations, Baki added.

Baki also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the officials concerned to equip the syllabus under National Skill Development Authority (NSDA) focusing the needs of freelancers considering the fact that this was a global issue.

"The assessment process should be accepted globally," he added, quoting the premier.

Regarding the new project, Baki said they have considered arranging continuous support for freelancers until they were able to land jobs.

The premier also directed disbursing an allowance for freelancer through their respective bank accounts, said Planning Commission Secretary Satyajit Karmakar.

Under the new project, to be implemented by the Directorate of Youth Development, freelancers will get Tk 500 as allowance each day.

Additionally, educated youths will be provided training on computer applications, freelancing, basic English and digital marketing, as per the project proposal.

The project's objective is to make the freelancers eligible for earning foreign currency by outsourcing their skills. Over the next three years, it aims to provide 28,800 people with such training.