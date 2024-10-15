593 tonnes of green chillies imported from India

A total 593 tonnes of green chillies were imported from India in the last two days through Benapole Land Port in Jashore.

Of the quantity, 10 tonnes and 956 kg were imported this evening while 581 tonnes and 970 kg yesterday.

Ravindra Singh, deputy commissioner of Benapole Customs House, confirmed the developments.

According to Benapole Customs sources, 28 importers from Bangladesh imported green chillies from India worth Tk 3.34 crore on Monday at Tk 60,000 per tonne alongside import duty of Tk 36,000. As such, the import price of the green chillies was Tk 60 per kg.

The importers have taken delivery of their respective consignments from Benapole port after paying customs duties.

The import has been made at a time when price of green chillies skyrocketed in local markets.