Business
Star Business Report
Wed Sep 25, 2024 08:24 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 08:27 PM

Most Viewed

Business

49 businesses allowed to export hilsha to India

Star Business Report
Wed Sep 25, 2024 08:24 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 08:27 PM
Photo: Star

The Ministry of Commerce issued a circular today allowing 49 businesses to each export 50 tonnes of hilsa to India marking upcoming Durga Puja which is scheduled to begin on October 9.

 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The businesses had submitted applications based on a September 21 circular in which the ministry approved the export of 3,000 tonnes of hilsa to India this year citing a foreign ministry recommendation.

 

Usually, the decision of hilsa export is conveyed to the commerce ministry by the fisheries and livestock ministry, which was initially not in favour of it this year.

 

In fiscal year 2023-24, Bangladesh exported 664.86 tonnes of hilsa to India at $7.71 million, according to data from the Department of Fisheries. That year, the country caught of 571,342 tonnes of hilsa.

 

In fiscal year 2022-23, 1,376.42 tonnes were exported for $13.68 million. In that year 566,593 tonnes of hilsa were caught.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্বাস্থ্য

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ২ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৮৫৪

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ১৩৮ জন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনার দেশে ফেরা তার ওপরই নির্ভর করছে: জয়

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে