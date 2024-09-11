39 brands honoured for sustainability efforts

Winners of 39 sustainable brand initiatives pose for photographs with trophies in the 2nd SDG Brand Champion Awards 2024, organised by AkijBashir Group in association with Intellier and The Daily Star, at the Le Méridien Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Backpage PR

Some 39 sustainable brand initiatives were awarded in the 2nd SDG Brand Champion Awards 2024, organised by AkijBashir Group in association with Intellier and The Daily Star, at the Le Méridien Dhaka on Tuesday.

Among the awardees, 16 initiatives received the Winner accolade and 23 received the Honourable Mentions.

Initiated by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, this award aimed to recognise and honour private organisations and brands that have contributed outstandingly to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Water Resources, attended the ceremony as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Addressing the occasion and the awardees, Rizwana Hasan said, "What we see here today, through these awards, are not just achievements. They are examples of how collaboration, leadership, and commitment can translate into real-world impact."

"As we work towards achieving the SDGs, we need to continue fostering these partnerships between the private and public sectors, NGOs, and communities. Together, we can tackle the challenges that lie ahead and create an inclusive and sustainable Bangladesh that we can all be proud of."

The award gala was preceded by the inaugural edition of AkijBashir Group Presents Sustainability Summit in association with Intellier and The Daily Star.

While presenting a keynote paper, Zaved Akhtar, chairman and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh and president of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry, shared insights on why sustainability is critical for Bangladeshi businesses and how they should pursue it.

Bashiruddin Ahmed, chairman of AkijBashir Group, conducted a case study on the sustainable practices.

Supported by Creative IT Institute, Bangladesh Brand Forum and Sustainable Brand Initiative organised the summit and the award gala in collaboration with International Advertising Association Bangladesh, Asia Marketing Federation and the Marketing Society of Bangladesh.

The aamra Technologies was technology partner, whereas Le Méridien Dhaka was hospitality partner and Backpage PR was PR partner in the event.

Opening the summit, Shariful Islam, founder and managing director of Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, said, "The future of Bangladesh lies in the hands of those who dare to be pioneers of positive change.

"Today, we are not just discussing sustainability as a concept, but as a practice that must be embedded into the DNA of every brand and organisation."

"We stand at the cusp of transformation, and the decisions we make today will define the legacy we leave for future generations," he added.