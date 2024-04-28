29 companies to get Green Factory Award-2023

The government will present a "Green Factory Award-2023" to 29 companies from 12 sectors today recognising their role in enhancing productivity through the use of skilled workforce and eco-friendly technology in safe environments.

The sectors are woven, knitwear, leather (finished goods and tannery), tea, cement, pharmaceuticals, tiles and ceramic, electric and electronics goods manufacturing, plastic, food processing, and textile industries.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is organising the event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Nazrul Islam Chowdhury informed of the award ceremony through a press conference at Sromo Bhabon in Dhaka yesterday.

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, speaker of Jatiya Sangsad, is scheduled to hand over Tk 1 lakh, a medal, a memento, and a certificate to each of the winners.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) marks the "World Day for Safety and Health at Work" on April 28 every year to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.

Following the ILO's guideline, Bangladesh has also been observing the day by awarding factories in different sectors in recognition of their initiatives for protecting workers' health and environmental protection.

The labour ministry will also bring out a procession to observe the day.

Currently, Bangladesh has the highest number of "green" garment factories as per certifications of United States Green Building Council (USGBC), according to data from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Of these 215 factories, 80 are platinum rated, 120 gold, 10 silver and four green as per the USGBC's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

Moreover, 55 of the world's 100 top-rated green buildings are located in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's industrial sector started "greening" factories after the Rana Plaza building collapse to enhance compliance with regulations with regard to workplace safety, health, environment and rights of workers.

This is in tune with changing behaviour and purchase patterns in the West for rising awareness towards environment conservation and sustainability in supply chains.