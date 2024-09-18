25 Factories remain closed in Ashulia

Most garment factories in the Ashulia industrial area reopened today in a sign of a gradual return of normalcy in the region following more than two weeks of unrest.

However, 20 factories remain closed under a "no work, no pay" provision of the labour law, while five factories have declared general holidays today, said Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1.

Workers of some factories did not start work. They were negotiating with factory owners over various demands, according to workers and police.

Additionally, workers are protesting in front of several factories, demanding the reinstatement of dismissed workers and reopening the factories.

Alam also said that the overall situation in the industrial area is under control, with additional law enforcement deployed in front of various factories for security.

Joint forces are continuing their patrols to ensure stability, he added.

He also mentioned that workers from the closed factories were gathering in front of their workplaces, raising demands for the reopening of the factories.

"We are in talks with BGMEA and the factory owners to reopen the factories soon," he said.

During a visit to Ashulia's Palashbari area at around 10:30 am, it was observed that workers had gathered in front of the factory of Pearl Garments and Company Ltd, protesting the temporary dismissal of 75 workers and demanding the factory's reopening.