20 firms honoured with president's award for industrial development

Twenty companies have been honoured with a "President's Award for Industrial Development 2021" yesterday for their outstanding contribution to the national economy.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the awards through a ceremony organised by the industries ministry at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka, according to a press release.

The awards were conferred in six categories.

Echotex, Pran Dairy and Mir Akhter Hossain jointly won the first prize in the large industry category while Square Food & Beverage took second place and Snowtex Outerwear and Square Toiletries the third.

In the medium industry category, Bengal Poly & Paper Sack won first place, Basumati Distribution came in second and APS Apparels third.

In the small industry category, Reliable Builders and Concord Entertainment Company shared first place, Rangpur Foundry Limited (RFL) took second place, and Gunze United came in third.

Fariha Green Mood Leathers placed top in the micro-industry category, followed by ABM Water Company in second and Deeplaid Laboratories in third.

Bluestar Agro and Winery Pvt won first place in the cottage industry category, followed by Preeti Beauty Parlour in second and Lehaz Salma Jubo Women's Welfare Organisation in third.

In the high-tech industry category, Bizz Solutions won an award.

Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam attended as special guests.

Senior Secretary to the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana chaired the event.