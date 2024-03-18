Infographics
Star Business Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 04:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 04:43 PM
Infographics

Rise of cash recycling machines

Star Business Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 04:36 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 04:43 PM

Banks in Bangladesh are aggressively installing cash recycling machines (CRMs) to provide faster deposit and cash withdrawal services to clients, a move that is helping customers cut reliance on branches and giving them more freedom to carry out banking.

The CRMs are set to make cash deposit machines (CDMs) obsolete and replace automated teller machines.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This standalone infographic shows the basic difference between CDMs and CRMs and illustrates how the number of CRMs is rising in both rural and urban areas of Bangladesh.

Related topic:
cash recycling machinesbanks
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
push notification