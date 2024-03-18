Rise of cash recycling machines

Banks in Bangladesh are aggressively installing cash recycling machines (CRMs) to provide faster deposit and cash withdrawal services to clients, a move that is helping customers cut reliance on branches and giving them more freedom to carry out banking.

The CRMs are set to make cash deposit machines (CDMs) obsolete and replace automated teller machines.

This standalone infographic shows the basic difference between CDMs and CRMs and illustrates how the number of CRMs is rising in both rural and urban areas of Bangladesh.