A look at the countries that received Trump’s tariff letters

US President Donald Trump speaks during a multilateral lunch with visiting African Leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2025. AFP

US President Donald Trump has sent letters to a handful of countries this week outlining higher tariffs they'll face if they don't make trade deals with the US by Aug. 1.

Some of these import taxes mirror the same, so-called "reciprocal" rates Trump unveiled against dozens of trading partners in April — the bulk of which were later postponed just hours after taking effect. But many levies that Trump is now pledging to impose next month are higher or lower than those previously-announced amounts, signalling some sway in recent negotiations.

Future escalation is still possible. In the letters, which were posted on Truth Social, Trump warned countries that they would face even higher tariffs if they retaliated by increasing their own import taxes.

Here's a look at the countries that have got tariff letters so far — and where things stand now:

Myanmar

Tariff rate: 40% starting Aug. 1. That's down from 44% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Clothing, leather goods and seafood.

Response: Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, the spokesperson for Myanmar's military government, said it will follow up with negotiations.

Laos

Tariff rate: 40% starting Aug. 1. That's down from 48% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Shoes with textile uppers, wood furniture, electronic components and optical fibre.

Cambodia

Tariff rate: 36% starting Aug. 1. That's down from 49% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Textiles, clothing, shoes and bicycles.

Response: Cambodia's chief negotiator, Sun Chanthol, said the country successfully got the tariff dropped from the 49% Trump announced in April to 36% and is ready to hold a new round of negotiations. He appealed to investors, especially factory owners, and the country's nearly 1 million garment workers not to panic about the tariff rate announced Monday.

Thailand

Tariff rate: 36% starting Aug. 1. That's the same rate that was announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Computer parts, rubber products and gemstones

Response: Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said Thailand will continue to push for tariff negotiations with the United States. Thailand on Sunday submitted a new proposal that includes opening the Thai market for more American agricultural and industrial products and increasing imports of energy and aircraft.

Bangladesh

Tariff rate: 35% starting Aug. 1. That's down from 37% announced in April.

Key export to the US: Clothing.

Response: Bangladesh's finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said Bangladesh hopes to negotiate for a better outcome. There are concerns that additional tariffs would make Bangladesh's garment exports less competitive with countries like Vietnam and India.

Serbia

Tariff rate: 35% starting Aug. 1. That's down from 37% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Software and IT services; car tires.

Indonesia

Tariff rate: 32% starting Aug. 1. That's the same rate that was announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Palm oil, cocoa butter and semiconductors

Algeria

Tariff rate: 30% starting Aug. 1. That's the same rate that was announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Petroleum, cement and iron products.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tariff rate: 30% starting Aug. 1. That's down from 35% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Weapons and ammunition

Iraq

Tariff rate: 30% starting Aug. 1. That's down from 39% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Crude oil and petroleum products.

Libya

Tariff rate: 30% starting Aug. 1. That's down from 31% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Petroleum products.

South Africa

Tariff rate: 30% starting Aug. 1. That's the same rate that was announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Platinum, diamonds, vehicles and auto parts

Response: The office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement that the tariff rates announced by Trump mischaracterized the trade relationship with the US, but it would "continue with its diplomatic efforts towards a more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States" after having proposed a trade framework on May 20.

Sri Lanka

Tariff rate: 30% starting Aug. 1. That's down from 44% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Clothing and rubber products.

Brunei

Tariff rate: 25% starting Aug. 1. That's up from 24% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Mineral fuels and machinery equipment.

Moldova

Tariff rate: 25% starting Aug. 1. That's down from 31% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Fruit juice, wine, clothing and plastic products.

Japan

Tariff rate: 25% starting Aug. 1. That's up from 24% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Autos, auto parts, electronics

Response: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called the tariff "extremely regrettable" but said he was determined to continue negotiating.

Kazakhstan

Tariff rate: 25% starting Aug. 1. That's down from 27% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Oil, uranium, ferroalloys and silver.

Malaysia

Tariff rate: 25% starting Aug. 1. That's up from 24% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Electronics and electrical products.

Response: Malaysia's government said it will pursue talks with the US A cabinet meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

South Korea

Tariff rate: 25% starting Aug. 1. That's the same rate that was announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Vehicles, machinery and electronics.

Response: South Korea's Trade Ministry said early Tuesday that it will accelerate negotiations with the United States to achieve a deal before the 25% tax goes into effect.

Tunisia

Tariff rate: 25% starting Aug. 1. That's down from 28% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Animal and vegetable fats, clothing, fruit and nuts.

Philippines

Tariff rate: 20% starting Aug. 1. That's down from 17% announced in April.

Key exports to the US: Electronics and machinery, clothing and gold.