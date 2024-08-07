Benapole land port closed indefinitely

Import and export between Bangladesh and India through Benapole land port has been suspended indefinitely.

According to the port director Rezaul Karim, the port activities have been disrupted since August 5 ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

"The matter has been discussed with Petrapol port manager on the other side. Hopefully, the activities will resume soon," he added.

On average, 450 trucks enter while 250 trucks leave Benapole port daily, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Around 130 trucks entered Bangladesh through this port till Monday afternoon. Forty-two had entered India during this period, according to port sources.

However, trade stopped immediately afterwards due to security and clearance issues.

Most cargo handlers and labour chiefs, being supporters of Awami League, fled the port, stopping the services. This led to the port's closure since 3:00pm yesterday.

At the moment, 2,000 trucks laden with goods are stuck in Indian Petrapole port areas. Meanwhile, 70 India-bound trucks loaded with export goods are currently waiting at Benapole port.

Besides, 520 trucks are waiting at the port to be unloaded.

"Most products stuck on the Indian side are perishable products, industrial raw materials, chemicals, and machinery. Traders demand that the activities resume soon to avoid losses," said Kamal Uddin Shimul, vice president of Benapole Custom Agent Association.

Several meetings were held today with BNP activists, traders, port users, and administration officials in attendance.

The port is expected to be operational soon, he added.