Stocks turnover rises again riding on banks

Stock market turnover in Bangladesh has continued rising above the Tk 1,000 crore mark for the second day consecutively thanks to higher demand for bank shares, with the key market index maintaining its upward trajectory.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose by 21 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 6,276 points yesterday.

Turnover, an important indicator of liquidity in the market, increased by around 13 percent to reach a roughly seven-month high of Tk 1,176 crore.

The engineering sector made the biggest contribution to overall turnover with Tk 175 crore, or 14.8 percent, followed by the baking sector with Tk 155 crore, or 13 percent.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceuticals sector contributed Tk 146 crore to the day's turnover.

A top official of a stockbrokerage said almost all shares in the banking sector rose simultaneously after a long period.

Among the 35 listed banks, one saw its shares slip while three remained unchanged and rest 31 rose.

General investors think bank shares remain undervalued and so, there are investing in the sector, he added.

Among all the sectors, bank shares notched the highest climb of 2.6 percent followed by miscellaneous with 2 percent and pharmaceuticals with 0.4 percent.

The DSES, an index comprising Shariah-based companies, edged up 3 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,384 points while the DS30, an index representing blue-chip stocks, slid 0.49 percent to 2,158 points.

Of the securities that witnessed trade, 126 advanced, 227 declined and 40 were unchanged.

The trend was different at the Chittagong Stock Exchange. The CASPI, the broad index of the port city bourse, fell by 76 points, or 0.42 percent, to 18,158 points.

Shares of Intech Ltd and Fu-Wang Food posted the sharpest rise by advancing 10 percent each.

Similarly, shares of Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag surged 9.98 percent, Al-Haj Textile Mills rose 9.98 percent and Miracle Industries added 9.61 percent.