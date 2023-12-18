Stocks edge down, turnover up

Stocks edged down slightly while turnover rose yesterday.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse in Bangladesh, fell 10 points, or 0.16 percent, to close the day at 6,256.

The DS30, the blue-chip index, declined 0.26 percent to 2,101 and the DSES, the Shariah-compliant index, slipped 0.26 percent to 1,362.

Of the securities that underwent trade, 43 advanced, 131 declined and 178 did not show any price movement.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, increased 29 percent to Tk 624 crore.

The stock market has remained active for stocks of some small companies during the last two years while the number of investors who are taking part in the trading is also low, said a top official of a brokerage firm.

However, turnover of the market rose yesterday as the investors, though low in number, increased their purchases, he said.

"The stock market is now a trading place of a few people while a major part of the investors remain inactive," he said.

As a result, most of the stocks still remained stuck at their lowest price or the floor price. Even the announcement of handsome dividends for fiscal year 2022-23 from listed firms failed to attract investors, he said.

As long as the floor price remains, the stock market index may remain at a low level, he added.

Among the sectors, jute rose 0.51 percent, textile advanced 0.4 percent and non-bank financial institution rose 0.19 percent whereas travel and leisure dropped 2.1 percent and general insurance fell 1.6 percent.

Investors' attention was mostly centred on textile, which accounted for 22 percent of the day's turnover, followed by pharmaceuticals (17.20 percent) and engineering (16.9 percent).

Most of the stocks are now being traded based on rumours, said a merchant broker.

So, some investors are also trying to fuel rumours, which is not a good sign for the market, he added.

Stocks of Evince Textiles Ltd increased 10 per cent followed by Prime Finance First Mutual Fund (9.96 per cent), Zaheen Spinning Ltd (9.35 per cent) and MIDAS Financing Limited (9.26 per cent).

Information Services Network Limited topped the list of entities which lost more than 8 per cent. Bangladesh Thai Aluminium Ltd, Standard Ceramic Industries Ltd, Jamuna Oil Company Limited and Central Pharmaceuticals Ltd suffered substantial losses as well.

Pacific Denims Ltd was the most-traded stock on the day with shares worth Tk 38 crore undergoing transactions followed by Orion Infusion Ltd, Olympic Accessories Ltd, Western Marine Shipyard Ltd, and Central Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Stocks at Chittagong Stock Exchange also dropped slightly.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the port city bourse, went down 8 points to close at 18,574.

Of the issues, 41 rose, 59 retreated and 92 did not see any price movement. Turnover rose 1 per cent to Tk 10 crore.