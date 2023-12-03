Stock
National Housing Finance gets nod to issue Tk 374 crore bonds

National Housing Finance PLC has received approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission to issue bonds worth Tk 374 crore.

The non-bank financial institution said the commission has accorded its approval for the issuance of the non-convertible, fully redeemable, unsecured National Housing 1st zero-coupon bond.

The bond will have a face value of Tk 9 lakh for each lot and will be issued for five years at a discount rate of up to 9 percent. The proceeds will be used to provide housing finance and invest in government securities through private placement, said National Housing Finance in a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

