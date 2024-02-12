Key DSE index declines after 11 days

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) declined today, snapping an 11-day rising streak, amid lower participation of traders.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse of the country, went down by 22 points, or 0.34 percent, to close the day at 6,424.

The DSE Shariah Index dropped 4 points, 0.29 percent, to 1,393. However, the DS30 Index, comprising blue-chips, rose 6 points, or 0.27 percent, to close the day at 2,165.

Turnover fell 8.60 percent to Tk 1,693 crore.

Of the issues that traded on the DSE, 114 advanced, 254 declined, and 27 closed unchanged.