Stock
Star Business Report
Mon Feb 12, 2024 05:47 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 05:51 PM

Most Viewed

Stock

Key DSE index declines after 11 days

Star Business Report
Mon Feb 12, 2024 05:47 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 05:51 PM
Dhaka Stock Exchange turnover

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) declined today, snapping an 11-day rising streak, amid lower participation of traders.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse of the country, went down by 22 points, or 0.34 percent, to close the day at 6,424.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The DSE Shariah Index dropped 4 points, 0.29 percent, to 1,393. However, the DS30 Index, comprising blue-chips, rose 6 points, or 0.27 percent, to close the day at 2,165.

Turnover fell 8.60 percent to Tk 1,693 crore.

Of the issues that traded on the DSE, 114 advanced, 254 declined, and 27 closed unchanged.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যেকোনো পরিস্থিতি সামাল দেওয়ার মতো সক্ষমতা আছে বাংলাদেশের: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

কালিয়াকৈরের সফিপুর আনসার-ভিডিপির একাডেমিতে সমাবেশে তিনি এসব কথা বলেন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ব্যাংক

২০২৩ সালে খেলাপি ঋণের অনুপাত বেড়ে ৯ শতাংশ

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification