Stock
Star Business Report
Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:56 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 06:40 PM

Most Viewed

Stock

Jute Spinners incurs Tk 93 lakh loss in Q1

Star Business Report
Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:56 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 06:40 PM
Representational image/ File

Jute Spinners Ltd suffered a Tk 93.50 lakh loss in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The producer of jute yarn, bags, clothes and other jute products incurred a Tk 2.11 crore loss in the same period last year, it said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Thus, the company reported earnings per share of Tk 5.50 negative in July-September of 2023-2024 against Tk 12.45 negative a year ago.

The net asset value per share fell to Tk 527.69 negative on September 30 from Tk 522.19 negative on June 30.

However, the net operating cash flow per share rose to Tk 1.36 from Tk 48.49 in negative.

Related topic:
Jute Spinnersquarterly profit
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Facebook quarterly profit doubles as user ranks grow

Robi makes Tk 24.4 crore profit in Q2

Prime Bank’s profit jumps 50% in April-June

জাতীয় বাজেট ২৩-২৪
|নির্বাচন

২৯ ডিসেম্বর থেকে ১০ জানুয়ারি দেশব্যাপী সেনা মোতায়েন থাকবে

নির্বাচনকে কেন্দ্র করে ২৯ ডিসেম্বর থেকে ১০ জানুয়ারি পর্যন্ত দেশব্যাপী সশস্ত্র বাহিনী মোতায়েন থাকবে। আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে বেসামরিক প্রশাসনকে সহায়তার জন্য সেনা মোতায়েনের এই...

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

সামান্যতম ভুল বলিনি, বক্তব্য একদম ঠিক আছে: কৃষিমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification