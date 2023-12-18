Jute Spinners incurs Tk 93 lakh loss in Q1

Jute Spinners Ltd suffered a Tk 93.50 lakh loss in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The producer of jute yarn, bags, clothes and other jute products incurred a Tk 2.11 crore loss in the same period last year, it said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

Thus, the company reported earnings per share of Tk 5.50 negative in July-September of 2023-2024 against Tk 12.45 negative a year ago.

The net asset value per share fell to Tk 527.69 negative on September 30 from Tk 522.19 negative on June 30.

However, the net operating cash flow per share rose to Tk 1.36 from Tk 48.49 in negative.