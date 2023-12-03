GSP Finance extends losing streak

GSP Finance Company (Bangladesh) Ltd suffered Tk 23 crore loss in the second quarter of 2023.

The non-bank financial institution made Tk 2.19 crore profit in the same period last year.

Thus, it reported consolidated earnings per share of Tk 1.47 negative in April-June in 2023 against Tk 0.14 in 2022.

The loss in the second quarter sent its total loss in the first two quarters of the current calendar year to Tk 46.49 crore. This was against the Tk 7 crore profit GSP Finance made in last year's January-June.