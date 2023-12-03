Stock
Star Business Report
Sun Dec 3, 2023 01:50 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 01:53 PM

GSP Finance extends losing streak

Star Business Report
Sun Dec 3, 2023 01:50 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 01:53 PM

GSP Finance Company (Bangladesh) Ltd suffered Tk 23 crore loss in the second quarter of 2023.

The non-bank financial institution made Tk 2.19 crore profit in the same period last year.

Thus, it reported consolidated earnings per share of Tk 1.47 negative in April-June in 2023 against Tk 0.14 in 2022.

The loss in the second quarter sent its total loss in the first two quarters of the current calendar year to Tk 46.49 crore. This was against the Tk 7 crore profit GSP Finance made in last year's January-June.

