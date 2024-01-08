Stock
Energypac Power’s quarterly profit falls by half 

Energypac Power Generation's earnings slumped by half in the first quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The private power producer reported Tk 0.05 earnings a share in the July-September period, down from Tk 0.10 a year earlier, Energypac said in a filing to the Dhaka Stock Exchange today. 

The company said its profit has decreased due to a slowdown in sales, compared to operational gearing at the same level. 

Energypac also reported a decline in its net operating cash flow per share in the first three months of the financial year because of a slowdown of sales along with credit recovery and an increase in operational gearing. 

Shares of Energypac remained unchanged at Tk 34.5 at 1.14 pm on the Dhaka bourse.

